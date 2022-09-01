Home World Historian Paul Kennedy: “Gorbachev is betting on a pro-Western Russia. Putin is doing the opposite”
World

Historian Paul Kennedy: “Gorbachev is betting on a pro-Western Russia. Putin is doing the opposite”

by admin
Historian Paul Kennedy: “Gorbachev is betting on a pro-Western Russia. Putin is doing the opposite”

New York – The problem is Putin’s character, not Gorbachev’s mistakes, with which history will be much more generous in the future. And partly the fault lies with the West, which did not help the last leader of the USSR as he had promised. However, it is not sure that the future of Moscow is autocracy and the death of the reforms decreed by the head of the Kremlin, because with another leader in his place, it cannot be excluded that the Russians decide to return to wanting a responsible role in the international community. .

See also  A player from the Afghanistan national volleyball team was killed by the Taliban

You may also like

EU announces suspension of visa facilitation agreement with...

Russia buries Gorbachev and his unloved era of...

Oil tanker blocks the Suez Canal: traffic restored

Pope again calls for peace in Iraq –...

Summary: More than 50,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox...

Biden declares a water emergency in Jackson, Mississippi

Gorbachev, his spokesman Poljakov speaks: “The relationship with...

The Russian army issued a bulletin introducing the...

Officer kills unarmed young African American in his...

Service Trade Views｜In 2021, the import and export...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy