New York – The problem is Putin’s character, not Gorbachev’s mistakes, with which history will be much more generous in the future. And partly the fault lies with the West, which did not help the last leader of the USSR as he had promised. However, it is not sure that the future of Moscow is autocracy and the death of the reforms decreed by the head of the Kremlin, because with another leader in his place, it cannot be excluded that the Russians decide to return to wanting a responsible role in the international community. .