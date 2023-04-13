The prosecutor of the Football Federation has notified Juventus of the closure of the investigations into the so-called ‘salary, partnership and agent maneuvers’: in the deed, the prosecutor Chinè, among other things, charges the Juventus club with the violation of the principle of sporting loyalty (article 4.1) for the three strands.

The dispute it adds to the capital gains issuefor which a legitimacy judgment by the Coni Guarantee Board on the 15-point penalty for the black and whites is expected on April 19th.

On today’s three strands, Juve now have two weeks to present their counter-arguments.

The other clubs

The positions of the six clubs (Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Udinese, Bologna and Cagliari) who have negotiated, signed or in any case agreed upon “confidential agreements in market transactions without filing the federal forms and/or filing documents containing agreements other than those concluded” will be assessed at the conclusion of the ongoing investigations by the judiciary. This is the position of the Federcalcio prosecutor’s office on the partnership disputed today against Juventus.