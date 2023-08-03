Home » Juve Real Madrid 3-1: goals from Kean and Weah. Vlahovic enters the final and scores
Juve Real Madrid 3-1: goals from Kean and Weah. Vlahovic enters the final and scores

by admin
Juve Real Madrid 3-1: goals from Kean and Weah. Vlahovic enters the final and scores

Just Dusan Vlahovic. The man at the center of the market (and of the exchange with Lukaku) signs the goal that definitively closes the games in Orlando, in Juve’s last friendly on American soil. The black and white 9 – who cheered by showing his name and shirt number – started from the bench, came on in the 77th minute and sealed on the 3-1 of Allegri’s team against Real Madrid. One wild Kean had opened the game after 50 seconds, the all-American pair McKennie (assist) e Weah (goal, the first with Juve) instead he had doubled. Good Juve at the start, then the growth of Real: Vinicius always shortens in the first half before the many chances for the Spaniards, with a recovery almost entirely controlled by blancos which, however, do not find the equal.

JUVENTUS-REAL MADRID 3–1

1′ Kean (J), 20′ Weah (J), 38′ Vinicius (R), 90’+5 Vlahovic (J)

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny (46′ Pinsoglio); Danilo (72′ Huijsen), Bremer (66′ Rugani), Alex Sandro (46′ Gatti); Weah (46′ Cambiaso), Miretti (46′ Iling-Junior), Locatelli (72′ Barrenechea), McKennie (66′ Nicolussi C.), Kostic (72′ Soulè); Church (77′ Vlahovic), Kean (46′ Milik). All. Allegri

REAL MADRID (4-4-2): Courtois; Lucas (62′ Carvajal), Rüdiger (62′ Militao), Nacho (62′ Alaba), Fran Garcia (77′ Odriozola); Modric (62′ Tchouameni), Kroos (83′ Nico Paz), Camavinga (62′ Valverde); Bellingham; Joselu (62′ Rodrygo), Vinicius (77′ Brahim). All. Ancelotti

Ammonite yourself: Bremer (J), Gatti (J), Locatelli (J), Barrenechea (J), Milik (J)

