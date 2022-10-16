We needed an angry reaction, a team performance. The success in the derby with Turin came just like that, with all of Juve gathered under a knot before and after the match. Max Allegri had asked for compactness and what better image to isolate ninety minutes interpreted in the best way by everyone, after two days of retreat “which was not punitive – the coach reiterated – but it helped us to be together and work a little ‘more depending on the match “.