LONDON – More than a thousand Paddington bearsleft by the public in condolence outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth’s death, they will be sent to a charity. To announce the event, Palazzo Reale has released an image of Camilla, surrounded by teddy bears, on a sofa of Clarence Housethe residence in central London where the queen consort and King Charles continue to live, while the royal palace is currently used by the king only for official functions.