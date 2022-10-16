Home World Camilla among the Paddington bears left as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth: they will be given to charity
World

Camilla among the Paddington bears left as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth: they will be given to charity

by admin
Camilla among the Paddington bears left as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth: they will be given to charity

LONDON – More than a thousand Paddington bearsleft by the public in condolence outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth’s death, they will be sent to a charity. To announce the event, Palazzo Reale has released an image of Camilla, surrounded by teddy bears, on a sofa of Clarence Housethe residence in central London where the queen consort and King Charles continue to live, while the royal palace is currently used by the king only for official functions.

See also  Afghanistan’s Taliban appoints 44 members to key positions including governor and police chief_Wali

You may also like

Energy, European Union stalled on financial measures against...

Analysis: The report of the 20th National Congress...

Tehran, 4 dead and 61 wounded in the...

Sumisai: I am very grateful to China for...

The return of Zhang Gaoli, the deputy premier...

Iran: there are 4 inmates dead and 61...

Great Britain, the great conspiracy of the conservatives...

The number of infections in the UK continues...

The White House against Abu Mazen for words...

Tension between India and Canada over the separatist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy