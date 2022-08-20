Home Sports Juve, the doubts of Allegri and Kean: the proposals do not convince. With Sampdoria there is space, but with an empty infirmary … | First page
Moise Kean he was disqualified for the first of the championship, but returns to Max Allegri’s disposal on the occasion of Marassi’s away match against Sampdoria. And it happens to Juve, which must do without the long-term inmate Chiesa and the freshly injured Di Maria in attack: now Kean represents a concrete solution for Allegri, both during the game as a first replacement for the members of the ideal trident Kostic-Vlahovic-Cuadrado, both from the start in a possible 4-4-2 with the outsiders starting slightly back. Of course, as long as you don’t show up late for the call …

THE SHADOW OF DEPAY – It is clear that with the arrival of Depaywhich gradually becomes more and more concrete, and with the returns of Chiesa and Di Maria, the space for the Italian striker will be drastically reducedand the sale could become topical again. It is not and will not be an easy affairbecause whoever wants Kean has to pay his weight in gold. Nice and Nottingham Forest are moving on other fronts after showing a lukewarm interest. Giving it up costs something like 35 million with attached and connected redemption from Evertonand if it remains, it will be more for lack of alternatives than for a real programmatic choice.

