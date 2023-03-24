The Board of Directors of the Juventus club approved the consolidated half-yearly report as at 31 December 2021. In addition to communicating the Juventus accounts, it also confirmed the opening by UEFA of an investigation into possible violations of financial fair play and communicated the remarks made by the club’s accounting and legal consultants on the new documents of the First Investigation filed by the Turin prosecutor’s office

At the Continassa day dedicated to conti and at evaluations of the Prisma investigation on the hypothesis of the crime of false accounting. The Juventus board of directors met under the guidance of the president Gianluca Ferrero. The Board approved the financial report as at 31 December. The first half of the 2022/2023 financial year closes with a loss of 29.5 million euros with an improvement of 82.6 million euros compared to the loss of the first half of the previous year. An improvement due in particular to the 23% revenue growth for €53 million, together with lower costs for licensed personnel for €30.3 million. The shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 amounted to €135.2 millionlies thenet financial debt compared to 30 June 2022, it grew by 180 million and is equal to 333 million. An increase in debt linked to the market operations of previous years for a total of 67 million euros and to the purchase of the buildings that house the registered office and the training center at Continassa for a cost of 47.6 million euros.

See also Juventus-Fiorentina 1-0, the report cards “CR7 has signed”. The chat on the secret card As regards the Prisma investigation, the company communicated that on February 27th e March 21, 2023the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Turin filed further investigative documents relating to the criminal proceedingwhich the company proceeded to analyze to verify the presence of documents suitable for determining, even if only potentially, accounting effects on the situation. The legal and accounting consultants have ascertained its radical irrelevance and non-existence from a legal point of view, both for the sporting system and for the state one. Consequently, it has not decided to change its analysis of revenues or costs.

Juve, the UEFA investigation: reasons and what risks In the half-year report, the Juventus club also confirmed that, last December, UEFA opened an investigation into the club following the investigation by Consob and the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, to verify any violations of the Financial Fair Play. “On 1 December 2022 – reads the press release from the Juventus club –the UEFA Control Financial Control Body, “following the alleged financial violations that have recently been made public following the proceedings initiated by Consob and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Turin”, has launched a procedure aimed at verifying compliance with the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations – 2018 Edition. The Company will fully cooperate with UEFA in the context of the proceeding and will provide all information and useful data aimed at demonstrating that the economic, equity and financial situation of the Company has not significantly changed compared to what reported to the CFCB in the context of signing the Settlement Agreement”.

THE RECONSTRUCTION The stages of the Juve capital gains and salaries case From the searches of 2021 to the -15 inflicted on Juventus by the FIGC Court of Appeal, with the publication of the reasons for the sentence. The two strands (capital gains and 'salary maneuvers'), the investigation by the Turin and federal prosecutors, the resignation of Agnelli and the board of directors. All the stages of the 'Prisma' investigation into the accounts of Juventus JUVE-SAMP LIVE NOVEMBER 26, 2021: THE CASE BREAKS UP VALUES These are the days in which the Guardia di Finanza searches the Turin and Milan offices of Juventus on the hunt for documents relating to the sale of players and the preparation of financial statements for the years 2019-21. THE "PRISMA" SURVEY The pool of magistrates who lead the so-called "Prisma" investigation is made up of deputy prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio. THE LEADS OF THE INVESTIGATION There are two: budgets with capital gainsbut also some private agreements, the one that will later be renamed "salary maneuver". In particular, it seeks the card "that shouldn't have existed" – as emerged from the wiretaps between Cesare Gabasio (head of the Juve legal office) and sporting director Cherubini – which concerns Cristiano Ronaldo, about some emoluments that the player should still have and other past salaries. The hypotheses of crime are "false corporate communications" and "issue of invoices for non-existent transactions".

