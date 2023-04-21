Juve, the reactions to the sentence of the Coni Guarantee Board

After a long day, the decision has arrived, even if the matter is not yet completely exhausted. The Coni Sports Guarantee Board has in fact established the referral to the Federal Court of Appeal for a new judgment that could confirm, remodulate or cancel the penalty for Juventus. Meanwhile, the -15 of the bianconeri is frozen, the points are therefore returned for now, with Juventus climbing from seventh place to third place in the standings .

Calvo: “We have always done the right thing”

Among the first official reactions from the Juventus club is that of Francesco Calvo, Chief Football Officier of Juventus, who spoke on the Sky microphone in the pre-match of Sporting Lisbon-Juventus, return leg of the Europa League quarter-finals: “I am been two intense days, but we lived this sentence with the utmost serenity. First of all there is the regret because of the appeal of some managers, or rather of our former president Andrea Lambsby Maurice Arrive wellby Fabio Paratici and of Frederick Cherubs it was not welcomed, so there is solidarity for them. For the rest there is satisfactionbecause part of the board of directors and our deputy chairman Pavel Nedved have had their appeal accepted. Today we have a ranking that is finally not sub iudice, a ranking that gives certainties to us and also to those who compete against us for a place in the top 4 of Serie A. Today we finally have this certainty, we expect the points that have been returned to us to remain with us forever. The timing for the final conclusion of this story? To date it is still very premature to talk about it, also because we do not have the reasons for the Guarantee College. Making assumptions about the procedural process at this time is impossible. We are convinced that we have always done the right thing, beyond today’s decision. We have always had respect and dialogue towards the institutions”.