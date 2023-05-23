Juve, the revolution is underway: here’s who’s leaving and who’s staying

Minus ten points in the standings and outside Europe. At Juve we are trying to study one strategy to reduce penalty points for the current season. The appeal can only be proposed once again for reasons of “legitimacy” and the Juventus club will necessarily have to anticipate the timesperhaps by requesting a shortening of the terms or by proposing a precautionary request to the Guarantee College.

Allegri: “Leaving at this moment would be cowardly”

But regardless of the appeal the current Juve will be revolutionized. The first and great doubt remains the coach or rather Max Allegri. At the end of a season without trophies and with many disappointments (out of the Champions League in the groups, eliminations in the semifinals of the Europa League with Sevilla and the Coppa Italia with Inter), the Tuscan technician is in the dock. Allegri was clear: “I have a two-year contract and my choice is to stay 100%but I decide for myself and not for the others”. Then, after the humiliating defeat at Empoli, he reiterated the concept: “Leaving Juve right now that would be cowardly“. And the CEO Francesco Calvo confirmed that “there is unconditional trust in Allegri”. But the company would have already contacted Raphael Palladinocoach of Monza, revelation of the championship and former Juventus player.

Via Di Maria, Rabiot and Paredes

The roster of the team is about to change. Argentine forward Angel DiMaria he has his suitcase packed. El Video made alternating current focusing above all on the World Cup in Qatar then won with Argentina in December 2022. Also out Adrien Rabiot, whose contract expires on June 30th. For the French midfielder there is Manchester United. Leandro Paredeswho has never convinced, will not be redeemed and will return to PSG.

Vlahovic and Chiesa are “transferable”

The future in Turin is also uncertain Dusan Vlahovic. “The rumors are uncontrollable, but the market hasn’t started yet. Dusan is not for sale“, the words of the CEO of Juve, Francesco Calvo. But the Serbian striker remains “transferable”. Manchester United has shown an interest, but a concrete offer from Bayern Munich is expected. There is then Frederick Church which could end up in the Premier League at Arsenal or Newcastle. However, Juve are asking for 45-50 million euros for the striker.

The Pogba case

The biggest disappointment of the black and white season was Paul Pogba. The “Polpo” played very little due to a series of injuries but in the summer of 2022 he signed a contract until 2026 for around 10 million euros gross per season. The French midfielder returned to Juve to stay: “It was a complicated year, but I will come back stronger than beforeThe company has so far dismissed rumors of a possible one unilateral termination of the contract Pogba’s child.