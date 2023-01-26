MILAN. The GDF’s special currency police unit is making acquisitions as part of an investigation into the sale of AC Milan from the Elliott fund to Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird last August. An investigation that, more specifically, starts from a complaint by the former minority partner in the management of the club, the Luxembourgian Blue Skye. Reported on the matter of a pledge already disputed in other forums.

The file of the prosecutor of Milan Giovanni Polizzi and the deputy Maurizio Romanelli is currently the responsibility of unknown persons and hypothesizes an alleged embezzlement.

From what has been known, the Gdf is making acquisitions of documents in some offices (not in the Milan headquarters) starting from the complaint of the Luxembourg company Blue Skye by Salvatore Cerchione and Gianluca D’Avanzo. At the moment, it is confirmed in the file, which hypothesizes an alleged embezzlement, there are no suspects.

Last September, Blue Skye and its parent company Luxembourg Investment Company presented an emergency appeal to the Civil Court of Milan to block the sale of AC Milan, but then waived the precautionary request acknowledging that the sale had already been completed in The end of August. In the appeal, the Luxembourg companies complained, among other things, that they had never “been able to obtain any information on this sale, in which they were directly interested” and spoke of an “opaque” operation. And it had been explained by the lawyers that a proceeding was still pending, also initiated by Blue Skye against Elliott, on a chapter of the affair, in particular that of the pledge.

In fact, Blue Skye had explained that a lawsuit on the merits was pending before the Milan Court, filed on 9 September, which asked for “the verification of the invalidity of the waiver” of the pledge “existing in favor of Project Redblack”, a vehicle company set up in 2017 for the investment operation in Milan and in which Blue Skye entered at the time.

In Luxembourg, meanwhile, another proceeding had been opened on the request, also by Blue Skye, to cancel the agreement that had led to the sale of Milan. And a lawsuit had also been filed in New York, centered on the documentation requested by Blue Skye from Elliott.