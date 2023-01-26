The world of betting is divided by various opinions, some in favor and others against this new form of fun. Many people have found in them a way to have fun in a comfortable way, since it allows them to do it from home and through the Internet.

In many countries, online betting has been approved very recently, which means that many people are just understanding what this new way of betting is due to. One of the countries that has recently given the go-ahead for companies that offer this type of service to start operating was Argentina, and this allowed several to start operating and advertising legally.

Although this has begun to work strongly in the Federal Capital and in Greater Buenos Aires, the truth is that there are many Argentine provinces that have not yet given the go-ahead and are waiting to see the results obtained by two of the most populous districts in the country. to see what measures they take and if they actually give the go-ahead so that they can start working in the rest of the provinces.

That is why, this time we bring you this article where we will talk about the houses of online bets, how were its beginnings and how it currently works. Let us begin.

How did online betting start?

To begin with, it should be noted that the world of betting began centuries ago, and although they were done in person, people chose them to increase their excitement at any event.

Over the years, the way of betting evolved and thanks to the network, this allowed people to place bets online without leaving their home.

It all started in 1994 when several companies started operating in Antigua and Barbuda (due to the passage of the processing and free trade act) to offer different online casino services legally.

To begin with, some technology companies designed special software so that companies had an effective tool to attract customers.

It should be noted that by the end of 1996 the number of companies that provided this service were barely 16 and that over the years they increased on a large scale. At the end of the ’90s the number of virtual casinos increased to 200.

It should be noted that in the past it was more difficult to access these types of sites, due to the fact that not everyone had a computer or internet, which is why with the evolution of technology, people began to have more interest in join this new world

As this style of betting became popular, many countries began to issue official licenses so that players had all kinds of security when doing so. On the other hand, in countries like the United States, they sought a way to prohibit US citizens from acquiring this type of services through bills that were dismissed by Congress.

In Australia, only one company was allowed a license to operate in its country, however, it could not take bets from Australian citizens.

Since 2001, online gambling sites have increased their audience considerably to almost 10 million, despite all the regulations that existed in some countries to prohibit such activities.

By the end of the 2000s, the number of people who joined playing in online casinos increased to 21 million, which caused several countries to begin to debate whether it is convenient to regulate this market and that citizens can access them legally. .

How are the current online bets?

Online betting has changed dramatically and this happened thanks to the evolution of technology. Currently, these types of sites can be accessed from any device that has Internet access, which is common today in any home.

On the other hand, many sites have the possibility of placing sports bets on all kinds of sports, be it football, volleyball, rugby, tennis, or basketball, giving them the opportunity to place bets on the winner or personalized.

Although the number of people who joined playing online increased considerably, the truth is that, currently, many countries still have restrictions and do not allow this service to reach all parts of the world. That is why, it is expected that in the coming years, more markets can be opened and thus people from all over the world can legally access these sites.

As we mentioned before, the evolution of online betting has been partly thanks to technology and as technology advances, it is certain that more ways will be found to get people to be attracted to them.