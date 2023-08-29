Juve, what will be Kostic’s future?

Filip Kostic it is a case in the Juventus. The Serbian sat on the bench in the first two races, not even coming on for a minute. In short, his destiny seems far from Turin, but at the moment no concrete offers have arrived. It is a paradoxical situation because the former Eintracht is the best winger available to Allegri. The Serbian is not the only doubtful player at this stage. It’s difficult for Juventus to make any incoming moves in recent days, but something outgoing could always happen.

Soulè away from Juventus: 90%

Sole is ever closer to Frosinone. According to Sports Courier, the player would have refused Betis Seville because he intended to stay in Italy. At this point, the Argentine’s fate still seems to be in Serie A. Probably and will work on a loan. To understand whether or not there will be the right / obligation to redeem.

Kaio Jorge away from Juventus: 80%

Kaio Jorge is ready to leave Juventus. On the Brazilian there are Frosinone and Udinese. According to Sports Courier the ciociari are ahead for the brazilian, but the good relations between his manager and the friulani could change the cards on the table. It shouldn’t be forgotten that Pozzo’s club has just sold Beto and another striker could be useful for Sottil. This is why the destination of the class of 2002 is not obvious.

Bonucci away from Juventus: 70%

Despite attempts to Bonucci to ask for reinstatement in pink, his fate is now far from Juventus. The now ex captain seems to have two roads in front of him: Union Berlin or Lazio. To these two teams, second Sportmediaset, Genoa would have been added. The situation is evolving, but at this moment the German club seems to have the advantage.

Kostic away from Juventus: 40%

Zero minutes out of 180 per Filip Kostic in black and white. Right now the Serbian seems to be behind Cambiaso and Iling Junior in the hierarchies. However, at the moment there have only been interest without any kind of offer. Second Sky Sport there would be Turkish, English and German teams about the player, but only rumors remain. There Juventus he asks for 15-20 million to get him started.

Kean away from Juventus: 20%

Also Moise Kean remains out of Juventus. Per Sportmediaset on Italian there are Fulham and Seville. However, Juventus’ valuation is 30 million, a figure deemed excessive. To understand if the bianconeri will lower their claims, also opening up to a possible loan.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

