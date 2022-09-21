Donadoni’s former athletic trainer was hired last summer to oversee the club’s performance area. But now, after the long chain of injuries that involved so many players, he will have an even more central role
The first solution to Juve’s crisis is a more central role for Giovanni Andreini, Roberto Donadoni’s former athletic trainer who was hired last summer to oversee the club’s Performance area. In fact, the call to the “Prof” was already a first sign of distrust in the work done last year by Simone Folletti, a long-time collaborator of Max Allegri and widely recognized in the first bianconero five years.