The 2-year Treasury yield today surpassed 4% for the first time since 2007. The new spurt comes within hours of the Fed rate announcement with investors expecting a massive new rate hike to fight back. ‘inflation.

The 2-year Treasury rose 4 basis points to 4.006%, its highest since October 2007. The 10-year Treasury yield, on the other hand, stands at 3.561%. Reverse curve on rates which is seen as a sign of recession risk.