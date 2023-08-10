Juventus, Allegri: ‘The goal is to return to the Champions League. Vlahovic…’

After the practice match between Juventus Black and Juventus White, the Juventus coach spoke about his team’s goals for next season, focusing on the name at the center of the transfer market, Vlahovic

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF FAMILY FRIENDLY

At the end of the match between Juventus Black e Juventus Whitewho closes the training with open doors, Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Sky about the progress of this first training session: “They are indications of good training and of an event that brought us closer to the fans again in an important year, that of the centenary of ownership by the Agnelli family. Today we wanted to do well as a first training session. We had come from busy days, so we were awkward at first. We are growing; we know the importance of this vintage and the objectives to be achieved: we have to work on this with serenity knowing that the championship starts in ten days”.

“Vlahovic is working well. Kaio Jorge? He has the qualities for an important career”

The coach then spoke with honey for two players who scored in the post-training match: “Vlahovic is working well. You had moments of difficulty, especially physical because you had to recover; today he was supposed to make 30′, instead he stayed on the pitch more. I’m happy for Kaio JorgeThat it’s been two years since he’s struggling after tendon injuries. It’s a pleasure to see him play because he knows how to play football and has the moves of a great player. I hope he manages to overcome the injuries he has had and that he has the possibility of making an important career because he has all the qualities for it.”

“Vlahovic? Faced with important offers, the club will decide”



And on the squad available for next season, he adds: “I’m happy with the squad we have available; we have a pack of important strikers. Vlahovic is a Juventus striker. He has important offers ahead and this will be evaluated by the club, whose goal is to become sustainable. I won’t dwell on this, because I’m the coach and I make technical assessments. I’m very happy with Vlahovic.”

“Talking about the Scudetto now makes no sense. The goal is to return to the Champions League”

There is no shortage of considerations on next season’s goals: “Talking about the Scudetto now makes no sense. We talk about working, about growing up. The fact of not playing in Europe I don’t know if it’s an advantage or a disadvantage, it’s certainly more beautiful to play in Europe. On the other hand, it should be seen as a job opportunity because we have the whole week to be able to work and grow. Last year Juve finished third in the league despite the difficulties. The company has done well to ensure that we are clean of everything this year. So we have a goal which is to arrive in March in the best conditions and to return to play in the Champions League“.

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

