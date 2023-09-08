Juventus and Socios.com renew their partnership to bring fans ever closer to the club

Juventus, the most titled football club in Italy, and Socios.com, the platform that is reshaping fan engagement in sport through Fan Tokens, are pleased to extend their partnership to offer greater benefits and rewards to the Club’s fans through the JUV Fan Token.

The Bianconeri first partnered with Socios.com in September 2018, when they became the second professional sports club to join the platform. A few months later, Juventus was the first sports club to launch its official Fan Token, opening a path that various organizations around the world would soon follow.

Fan Tokens are collectible digital assets that offer fans an unprecedented new way to connect with their favorite teams. Through Fan Tokens, fans can participate in the decisions that affect them by voting in polls, access special discounts and promotions and redeem a wide range of rewards for their loyalty, from official signed products, to match tickets and once in a lifetime VIP opportunity.

Over the past five years, the collaboration between Juventus and Socios.com has proved to be a game-changer for the millions of Juventus fans, while providing a valuable platform for the club to expand its brand globally and to generate and consolidate a new revenue stream.

During this period, over 140 surveys were carried out through the Socios.com platform – among which fans were able to choose the design of the team bus, the half time song, the playlists that accompany the team’s pre-match warm-up , the motivational phrases inside the stadium locker room and the reinterpretation of the logo for the creation of a merchandise collection; with an incredible turnout of nearly 400,000 votes from a huge network of fans, who have demonstrated their commitment by actively participating by voting and showing their love for the club. Almost 1,000 club-related prizes, including autographed shirts and exclusive experiences, were given away to Juventus Fan Token holders through the Socios.com platform.

The JUV Fan Token has not only given Juventus fans access to unprecedented opportunities to engage with the club, but has also provided the club with an effective tool to engage with younger supporters and the millions of fans the club has outside of national borders. Over 65% of Juventus Fan Token holders are under 40 and over 30% are under 30. Juventus has Fan Token holders in 139 different countries around the world.

Juventus and Socios.com renew their commitment to bring fans ever closer to the club. For this reason, both parties have decided to increase the offer of exclusive experiences and benefits that JUV Fan Token holders will be able to access through the Socios.com app, such as Play on The Pitch, i.e. the opportunity to play at Allianz Stadium. In addition, for JUV Fan Token Holders it will be possible to obtain: Early Access for the ticket office for cartel matches, discounts on overnight stays at the J Hotel, for access to the J Museum and for the Stadium Tour, discounts on memberships and ability to receive personalized video messages from players. Socios.com, with 2 million users in 160 different countries, is a product of Chiliz, the leading blockchain solutions company for the sports industry, which has more than 300 employees and offices in nine different countries: Brazil, United States, France, Italy, Malta, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Turkey.

More than 100 sports organizations in 24 different countries and 10 sports have partnered with Socios.com to engage and reward their fans. Over 80 of them have already launched their Fan Token on the platform. The list includes giant European and Latin American football clubs such as Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, ​​Arsenal FC, Corinthians, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Atlas and Chivas, among others, but also UFC and PFL, Davis Cup, teams from Formula 1, esports clubs and more.

Italy is a key market for Socios.com, which gained regulatory approval as a provider of virtual currencies and digital wallet services in August 2022. With a total of 8 partners, including Lega Serie A and the Federation Italiana Gioco Calcio, Italy is a key market for Socios.com. Italy is in third place for the number of users on the platform. Italian users are in second place in terms of votes in fan polls on the application and in first place in terms of redeeming prizes through the Fan Reward function.

Tiziana Di Gioia, CCO of Juventus Football Club, said: “We are delighted to be able to strengthen our partnership with Socios.com, a key partner who has brought great value to the club and its fans over the past five years. In 2018 Juventus was one of the first companies in the world to understand the potential of this technology and time has proved us right”. “Today, our Fan Token JUV allows us to offer exciting opportunities to our fans on a global scale and now, thanks to this new agreement, we will further expand the catalog of exclusive benefits and experiences that will be available and redeemable by Fan Token holders.”

Socios.com is thrilled to continue working with one of the largest and most prestigious clubs in the world. The founder and CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, Alexandre Dreyfus, said: “The extension of this partnership is really special for us. Juventus was one of the first sports organizations to support our vision and to believe in our platform and the first club in the world to launch the Fan Token. With their audacity they have paved a path that dozens of sports companies around the world have followed and which is changing the game for sports fans”. “We are excited and proud to be able to take a new step forward in our relationship, which will see us offer even more opportunities for Juventus fans around the world and bring further value to the Club.”