Juventus asks for a plea bargain on the salary maneuver: today’s hearing – breaking latest news

Of Ariadne Ravelli

The Juventus club’s request for a maximum fine for the salary maneuver which is added to the 10 points taken for capital gains. Today, May 30, the hearing before the Federal Court which will have to decide the adequacy

Hearing brought forward to today, May 30, before the Federal Court: Juventus has decided to ask for a plea bargain for the second line of investigation, the one concerning salary maneuvers, exchanges with other clubs and irregular relations with agents, for which she should have gone to trial on June 15th. It was, in theory, the trend that worried the most: the club – already punished with 10 penalty points for capital gains – is challenged for direct and objective responsibility for the behavior of eight of its managers, always referred for article 4, lack of loyalty: Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici, Federico Cherubini, Giovanni Manna, Paolo Morganti, Stefano Braghin and Cesare Gabasio.

The club will ask to be punished only with a maximum fine, in exchange for the waiver of any type of appeal on the first line, that of capital gains, both before the guarantee college and before the TAR. The prosecutor Giuseppe Chin – with whom the interlocutions have already taken place – will have to express his consent, then the Court will withdraw to decide the correctness of the legal procedure and the adequacy of the sentence. Baster? The alternative will be to add a slight penalty of points.

If the plea agreement had been attempted before the referral, it would have had to have the approval of the federal president (and the discount would have been half the sentence, which is difficult to quantify at the moment), however, at this stage, with the referrals already received , the agreement (maximum one-third discount) only between defense and prosecution, with the final decision of the Court. But if we go this far, it’s easy to think that an agreement will be found. See also Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Spezia (1-0)

The goal of the Juventus club is to close every slope here, without repercussions on the next championship and keep the seventh place: therefore at most he could accept two additional penalty points (given that Juventus have 59 points and Turin and Fiorentina 53): in this way, if the exclusion of UEFA for a year from the Cups arrives, as is probable, Juventus would skip the Conference League. A sacrifice judged by the new company, led by the president Gianluca Ferrero, not too great. If he does not qualify for any competition, however, UEFA would trigger the exclusion the first time useful. The legal technicality that allows the agreement could be to place all the irregularities continuously, i.e. to assume that they are all within a single criminal design.

The words of Francesco Calvo were therefore revealing, director of the sports area (according to one of the ambassadors with the FIGC), in the pre-match match against Milan: We believe we have been unjustly punished, but that is now water under the bridge. Maybe Juve is really about to move on.