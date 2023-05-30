Advance the Indigenous Traditional Midwifery project

In the Paz y Reconciliación de Lloró social hall, a meeting was held to develop the project for the recovery and promotion of traditional indigenous midwifery, integrated into the primary health service in the rural area of ​​the municipalities of Lloró, Riosucio, Quibdó and Tadó.

This project is sponsored by the Ministry of the Interior, intervened by the Pamplona University and executed by Asorewa.

Women from ten indigenous communities attended to improve knowledge related to the use of good practices at the time of delivery or skills that do not affect the development of the child at birth.

“What we did first is to refresh knowledge of their ancestral knowledge, second, to know how to identify the risks of pregnancy, of those that it is not feasible to attend to in a community but in a second level center. Care for newborns, vital signs and everything related to the issue of protection in order to save lives”, says Emil Edil Mattos Guerra, a doctor of indigenous ethnicity, facilitator with more than 14 years of experience in maternity.

The indigenous ethnic doctor, Emil Edith Mattos, explained that they emphasized “the importance of knowing how to identify high-risk pregnancies, those pregnancies that definitely should be cared for in an assistance center, warning signs of pregnant women, blood pressure, transmitted diseases sexual”.