Juventus-Atalanta friendly result 0-0 – breaking latest news

by Massimiliano Nerozzi, sent to Cesena

Seven days before the start of the championship, Juventus and Atalanta draw the friendly in Cesena: the black and whites do better, again chants against Lukaku

it was a bit like open-air cinema, Juve-Atalanta: a fun evening – much more than what the 0-0 final tells us – between saves by Musso and saves on the line (by the Nerazzurri), in the midst of some offensive episodes of the Goddess. In short, the black and whites are better: they had the attitude that Gasperini’s teams usually reserve for the enemy. That is, a strong start, with vertical plays and hints of pressing, even with unusual aggressiveness. By nature and profession, Massimiliano Allegri pulls on the handbrake in the end: it was a good test, but we mustn’t let ourselves be fooled, because everything will be different in the championship.

Yet, at first glance, Madama’s philosophy seemed different from the recent past: There are players who have improved and will improve as a personality, Bremer for example who has grown in posture. And then we are working to give intensity – closes the coach – because with the young players we have, we have to run. It will also have felt like home, given that Romagna is a historic Juventus fiefdom, and in fact the Bianconeri were the vast majority of the 18,000 spectators crammed inside the Manuzzi. As soon as Juve put their feet on the pitch, the soundtrack starts: ovation for Rabiot, who reciprocates the arena and, as already Wednesday at the Allianz, chants against the possible arrival of Lukaku.

In Atalanta there is Zapata, who also seemed already packed for the transfer market, but Gasperson would like to keep him, as he explains at the end: Zapata is a strong player, he doesn’t give loans to shop sales. And again: Scamacca last played in April – continues the coach – so it will take some time and Tour has played one game in the last five months. Moral: at the start, Atalanta feels at ease like a noble reader inside a Lanzichenecchi wagon.

The first opportunity for Juve, with a sling from outside Weah, touched for a corner by Musso. Shortly after, with the enemy off balance, he tries by launching himself from his own area, like dad George did: he eats up two defenders, but Musso makes up for it, leaving in midfield. Nice slalom also from Cambiaso. They have great speed in the exchanges up front – comments Gasperini – but we have shown that we are already in good condition. a good sign. He will have the headache of the goalkeeper, with two smart number 1s, Musso and Carnesecchi: If both stay, it is clear that he will have to make choices. Recovery with a thousand changes and Scamacca crumbs: next Sunday, with Atalanta at Sassuolo’s home, and Juve in Udine, everything will be very different.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

