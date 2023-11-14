Juventus, attempt for Berardi in January?

Domenico Berardi it could be the big shot of the Juventus in January. The indiscretion is relaunched Sky Sport which reports how the Bianconeri have reopened relations with Sassuolo on the external side. In the summer the deal did not go through due to the impossibility of reaching an agreement, but in January things could change. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri are always looking for at least one midfielder to strengthen the squad. Allegri is doing a great job, keeping Juventus glued to Inter. The match that will take place in two weeks at the Stadium could open up new prospects for the Bianconeri.

Juventus, compact forward

The Juventus he has one thing in common with Inter: the ferocity with which he faces matches. The Bianconeri have fewer weapons than the Nerazzurri from a qualitative point of view, but this does not mean that, like the Nerazzurri, they always manage to bring home the result, thanks to the determination and awareness with which they face the matches. Allegri managed to unite a team that, despite the difficulties, finds itself in second place and won in Florence and Milan on the Rossoneri side. The Scudetto remains a difficult objective, precisely because Inter seems stronger, but the match at the Stadoum could subvert the predictions. What is certain is that players like Cambiaso, Miretti, McKennie and Kean seem literally transformed. Allegri worked first of all on his head and now awaits the big test. If the Bianconeri remain attached to the Scudetto train in January, the transfer market could prove to be an ally.

Phillips under Juventus: 65%

Guardiola has given the green light to the sale of Kalvin Phillips and Giuntoli started to attack the midfielder. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus would have both Manchester City’s willingness to loan the player, and of the same midfielder to move to Turin. At this point it would be up to the Bianconeri to decide whether or not to take the shot, but the track is very strong.

Lenglet alla Juventus: 15%

Clement Lenglet, The left-footed central defender of Aston Villa, where he is on loan from Barcelona, ​​is a concrete target for the club Juventus. I Bianconeri, second calciomercato.com, they are thinking of the Frenchman to strengthen the defensive department next season. Lenglet is not finding space at Aston Villa and could change team as early as January. It is a name that is very popular and could be included in the small circle of Alex Sandro’s possible heirs. Juventus therefore follows the situation.

Berardi to Juventus: 15%

Domenico Berardi continues to be the dream of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been chasing the Sassuolo captain for some time and are ready to do anything to secure him. Berardi would give the maneuver the greater unpredictability that the team needs. The problem always remains the negotiation with the Emilian club. It is unlikely that the Neroverdi will decide to deprive themselves of their best player during the current season, however the negotiations are back in focus.

Davide Luciani

Share this: Facebook

X

