ALLISON TRANSMISSION The latest solutions for sustainable mobility at Ecomondo – Companies

Allison Transmission, specialized in high-performance automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles, participated in Ecomondo 2023, displaying on the stand a cross-section of a 3000 SeriesTM transmission, suitable for vehicles with engines up to 276kW (370hp), one of the most used in the municipal sector and waste collection.

The applications in which Allison is present are different: from medium and heavy transport to earthmoving, from buses to the emergency and firefighting sector. But participation in Ecomondo, in addition to confirming the brand’s commitment to the transition towards more sustainable mobility, testifies to its important presence in waste collection vehicles, where Allison vehicles have been the reference standard for years.

The improvement in TCO has been demonstrated in the field by various tests. One of these was carried out as part of the agreement with the third private waste collection company in France, Poly-Environement, of the Derichenbourg group.

The tests measured the consumption of 12 vehicles with robotic (or semi-automatic) gearboxes and 7 with the Allison automatic for a year, during work shifts involving 1100 bin pick-ups per day. The evaluation of maintenance costs instead covered a three-year period. The results were clearly in favor of Allison, whose TCO including all parameters recorded a cost reduction of two percent compared to robotized gearboxes.

