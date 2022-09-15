Leading after 4 minutes with the Pole, the bianconeri are reassembled by Joao Mario on a penalty and ditched by Neres. After a good start, Perin and Bonucci save Allegri’s team from a heavier passive

Milik’s third goal in six appearances – the first in the Champions League – is not enough, if Juve don’t play for Juve. This is the lesson that (also) Benfica teaches to Juve at the Allianz Stadium, punishing them with a 2-1 which greatly complicates the Juventus path in Europe and which decrees a negative record: never in its history had Juve lost twice. in the first two matches of the Champions League group stage. Even against the Portuguese, Juve played in the first 20 minutes of the match, then lost confidence and ground, and allowed Benfica not only to recover, but also to overtake. The first goal is from the former Inter player Joao Mario from a penalty, the bloody doubling bears the signature of Neres. Juve, after the knockout with PSG with the same result of last week, thus stumbles into the second consecutive defeat in the Champions League. Benfica, on the other hand, hit their twelfth consecutive victory.

Belong, solito gol-lampo — Juve, with the returning Di Maria initially on the bench, pours the “positive anger” into the field, to put it to Nedved, accumulated in the final (and following) with Salernitana, and for 20 minutes plays for Juve, not only making the Benfica, but also showing a great personality, a dominant game and an excellent holding of the field. High pressing, aggression, fluid play with and without the ball, the ingredients of a decidedly positive start and seasoned by the goal scored by Milik after 4 minutes. Vlahovic’s team mate, in a 3-5-2 that sees Miretti and McKennie around Paredes and the couple Cuadrado-Kostic on the flanks, is perfect for insertion and choice of time on a Paredes free-kick: his header leaves no way to Vlachodimos. Juve, orphaned of Alex Sandro as well as of Rabiot, Locatelli, Szczesny and Pogba, does not stop and continues to grind a strenuous and enveloping game on the flanks. So much so that Kostic and again Milik almost double. See also Bronze of Visintin in the Snoboard

From advantage to blackout — But then the light goes out, and from 20 ‘Juve loosens their grip and slows down the pace, moving back their center of gravity a lot. Benfica does not ask for better and grows in presence and confidence: Ramos heads first sends high, then hits too centrally with Perin blocking, then Rafa Silva hits the post in the 39th minute with the Juventus goalkeeper immobile, then a minute later a Miretti’s stomp on the usual Ramos is confirmed by the Var and punished with a penalty kick and a yellow card for the midfielder. At 43 ‘Joao Mario scores the 1-1 from the spot, cheering in a provocative way. Perin reacts and is booked, like the attacker.

Doubling Benfica — In the second half the teams restart with the same effective, and the usual Milik who tries to take advantage of the surprise effect, after 6 minutes: Vlachodimos deflects his big blow from outside for a corner. Benfica succeeds instead, in the 55th minute: Perin miraculously saves on Rafa Silva, he can do nothing on the conclusion of Neres, the fourth goal of the season. Allegri runs for cover: inside Di Maria and De Sciglio, in place of Miretti and Cuadrado. Bonucci twice saves the result, closing on Bah and Neres, Perin opposes in order to a right from Rafa Silva and to that of Neres. Juve is at the mercy of the opponent. In the 70th minute, Fagioli and Kean replace Milik and Kostic, with the attacker ready to hit the base of the post. But it is a flash in the pan: the Juventus trident fails to sting, while the defense, now four, continues to suffer from the Portuguese offensives. Total: Benfica plays in control, Bremer wastes the chance of his life on Di Maria’s throw three minutes from the end and for Juve, targeted by the whistles of the Allianz Stadium, it is now really tough. See also Chen Yufei won the first Olympic gold medal for the national feather women's singles in nine years

