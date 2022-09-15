The goal is ambitious: «To surpass Netflix before a year» says Jaime Ondarza, managing director of Paramount in Italy and number one in the streaming of the group in Southern Europe, Africa and South America. The manager speaks on the sidelines of the presentation of Paramount +, the group’s global streaming service, which debuts today in Italy with over 8 thousand hours of entertainment. “We are lucky enough to start with a very strong catalog, Paramount means cinema. And films that have made the history of Hollywood will be accompanied by original Italian productions that we will bring to the world. For this reason – continues the manager – we are in Cinecittà to celebrate the debut of our streaming ».

But the competition is fierce, is there room for another platform?

“This is a golden time for video. There has never been so many choices. Technology has met with creativity and content is moving in ways that could not even have imagined a few years ago. The audience is both global and local. For consumers this means more freedom of choice. And great space for an operator like Paramount ».

How do you plan to convince the Italians?

«On the one hand, we are lucky enough to already be a well-loved and well-known brand, on the other we arrive with several Italian projects already in the launch pad. And we are convinced that the public will respond well ».

Which ones are they?

We have “Francesco il cantico” created by Roberto Benigni, but also a new season of “Vita da Carlo”, the first of other productions by Luigi and Aurelio de Laurentiis with Carlo Verdone, but there are “Circeo”, produced by Cattleya, ” Fourteen days ”written and directed by Ivan Cotroneo; the “Corpo Libero” series, a gripping teen-drama; the film “I eat your heart” and Miss Fallaci. They are Italian and will also arrive on our international markets ».

Aren’t you afraid that streaming could cannibalize cinema?

“We are a large film studio. And we will work with synergies. Large investments are required to supply high quality products. The important thing is to use the content intelligently, making sure that the theater and the streaming support each other. Also because it is streaming that finances many films. And then we are aware that our task is to follow the public where they choose to be ».

What will happen to Paramount content on other platforms?

“Paramount + will be the home of great cinema. We will see on a case-by-case basis how to behave ».

Will the proliferation of platforms be the end of linear TV?

“We have seen a strong change in the way we consume video and on demand continues to grow. But half of the viewing continues to be enjoyed through linear television. There are contents such as live shows or entertainment that find their home in traditional consumption, but it is evident that one cannot not be streaming. Even if with Pluto we continue to invest in linear TV ».

With what target of subscribers do you arrive in Italy?

“We have 53 million global subscribers and Italy will play an important role in our growth. It is not for nothing that we decided to debut here earlier than in France and Germany ».

Does piracy worry you?

“It has always been our number one enemy, but we are convinced that our offer at the right price, 7.99 euros per month or 79.99 a year – with a promotion until 25 September – is the right compromise to stem the problem. Italians are honest and recognize the value of things ».

Different platforms are thinking of putting advertising into their content, are you?

“No, we don’t need it. We already have it on our channels ».

It will be difficult to undermine a brand like Netflix from the collective imagination.

“We hope to do it in less than a year.”