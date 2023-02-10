Dear Ndour he’s a little-known name among fans, but not among football observers. There Juventus is among the teams that are following with interest this Italian talent born in 2004, who emigrated to the Benfica Academy in 2020. With a view to rejuvenating the squad and containing costs, Ndour’s name is among those that the Bianconeri are watching with the most attention. In addition to Benfica’s talent, there are other players, both Italian and non-Italian, that the Bianconeri are following with interest in order to start a new cycle.

Parisi to Juventus: 60%

For the left-handed band the Juventus it now seems determined to veer on Fabiano Parisi. The interests of Inter and Milan on the player seem to have cooled off, while that of Napoli remains alive. Juventus, however, knows they can’t waste any more time in the reconstruction work and has accelerated in this sense. At the moment, therefore, the bianconeri are ahead of Empoli’s talent.

Ndour to Juventus: 55%

Dear Ndour is an Italian midfielder of Senegalese origins born in Brescia. Raised in the youth sectors of Brescia and Atalanta, in 2020 he decided to accept the proposal from Benfica. A staple of Benfica B by many he is considered the new Pogba because he combines a powerful physique with an important basic technique. The contract expiring in 2023 is tempting for many teams. This is why Juventus set out on his trail. The bianconeri strongly believe in the boy’s qualities and are having him followed with interest. According to Gazzetta dello Sportcould present an offer for the talented player shortly.

Citizens at Juventus: 30%

If Scalvini represents the crack on which half of Serie A has leapt, George Citizens is the underdog that many are betting on. Central also owned by Atalanta, but on loan to Modena, Cittadini is a born in 2002 whose performances have made several clubs prick up their ears. Atalanta has not yet decided on its futurebut it is clear that the player likes in Serie A. The Juventuscalled to re-establish the defense next year, is thinking about it.

Koopmeiners to Juventus: 25%

Teun Koopmeiners has entered the crosshairs of Juventus to strengthen the midfield next season. Born in 1998, the Dutchman from Atalanta represents the alternative to Frattesi. There is also an interest from Napoli on the player, but at the moment Atalanta hasn’t given any signs of wanting to sell their jewel. Koopmeiners represents the perfect identikit of the midfielder that Allegri likes. The Bianconeri therefore put him on their wish list.

Geertruida alla Juventus: 15%

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord’s right-back came into the sights of Juventus ahead of next season. The 2000 class has a contract expiring in 2024 and could be sold for around 15 million in the summer. The Bianconeri, looking for Cuadrado’s heir, are taking an interest in him who is considered a superior talent in his home country than Dumfries. For this reason, among the many names that are being made for the armband, the candidacy of the Feyenoord full-back is gaining ground.

