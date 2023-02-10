A specialized prosecutor from the Life Unit of the Quindío Section charged a 22-year-old man; allegedly responsible for the murder of his 4-year-old stepdaughter; and the attempted femicide of her sentimental partner, 26; apparently in the midst of a jealous rage.

The events occurred at dawn on February 7 in a house in the Las Colinas neighborhood of Armenia, where the defendant repeatedly attacked the girl and her sentimental partner with a sharp weapon when they were sleeping.

Apparently, the possible assailant, believing that the two people had died, left the residence. This allowed the woman to ask for help and be helped. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, the infant lost her life and her mother has a reserved prognosis.

Once the case was known, the Quindío Section, supported by the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) and the National Police, advanced the urgent investigative work to solve the crime.

In just over a day, the alleged perpetrator was identified and captured in the Montevideo neighborhood of Armenia. The Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of aggravated homicide and attempted femicide, which were not accepted.

The strength of the probative material presented by the prosecuting entity allowed a guarantee control judge to deprive of liberty in jail the person investigated, who was identified as Jair Sebastián Serna Velásquez.

Jair Sebastián, alleged murderer of his stepdaughter

It is worth mentioning that the authorities offered a reward of up to fifty million pesos for information that would lead to the capture of this subject responsible for the murder of Salomé Puerta Arias.

The mother is recovering at the San Juan de Dios hospital in Armenia with injuries to extremities, face and thorax. Jair Sebastián lived with the 26-year-old woman for approximately four months.