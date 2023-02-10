Another contract awarded for the Cesena high schools: it concerns the seismic upgrading works of the “Blaise Pascal” ITT gymnasium in Piazzale Macrelli in Cesena. The tender started in November and in recent days the contract has been awarded to the company Costruzioni Sirio. The Pnrr funding is 1,178,000 euros. The start of the works is scheduled for April 2023, the duration of the works is 250 days, and the completion of the works is scheduled for January 2024.

The project provides for the seismic upgrading of the gymnasium to be implemented through the insertion of new earthquake-resistant structures made up of reinforced concrete pillars connected at the top by steel reticulars. It is therefore mainly a question of structural interventions and restoration of finishes.

“The objective of the intervention – declares the President Enzo Lattuca- is to make the Pascal gym safe and return its use to the school, after several years. From 2023, the high school complex adjacent to via Plauto will undergo important works: in addition to the Pascal gym, maintenance work will begin on the entire roof of the “R. Serra” and the “Da Vinci” Technical Institute, for 1 million euros, and the seismic improvement of the entire Itt Pascal is envisaged for an amount of 5 million euros, for which the tender procedure will start within the month. We will invest more than 7 million euros in schools in that area to make buildings safer. Securing school buildings is a top priority. Dutiful and necessary interventions that are possible thanks to the Pnrr. The management of construction sites is agreed with the school managers to ensure that the works are compatible with school life.”