Home Health over one million euros for seismic adjustment works
Health

over one million euros for seismic adjustment works

by admin
over one million euros for seismic adjustment works

Another contract awarded for the Cesena high schools: it concerns the seismic upgrading works of the “Blaise Pascal” ITT gymnasium in Piazzale Macrelli in Cesena. The tender started in November and in recent days the contract has been awarded to the company Costruzioni Sirio. The Pnrr funding is 1,178,000 euros. The start of the works is scheduled for April 2023, the duration of the works is 250 days, and the completion of the works is scheduled for January 2024.

The project provides for the seismic upgrading of the gymnasium to be implemented through the insertion of new earthquake-resistant structures made up of reinforced concrete pillars connected at the top by steel reticulars. It is therefore mainly a question of structural interventions and restoration of finishes.

“The objective of the intervention – declares the President Enzo Lattuca- is to make the Pascal gym safe and return its use to the school, after several years. From 2023, the high school complex adjacent to via Plauto will undergo important works: in addition to the Pascal gym, maintenance work will begin on the entire roof of the “R. Serra” and the “Da Vinci” Technical Institute, for 1 million euros, and the seismic improvement of the entire Itt Pascal is envisaged for an amount of 5 million euros, for which the tender procedure will start within the month. We will invest more than 7 million euros in schools in that area to make buildings safer. Securing school buildings is a top priority. Dutiful and necessary interventions that are possible thanks to the Pnrr. The management of construction sites is agreed with the school managers to ensure that the works are compatible with school life.”

See also  how to lose weight and cleanse in 7 days

You may also like

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 30 January

Serie A: Milan-Turin LIVE and PHOTO – ANSA...

Primitive antibodies, studying how to use them to...

Going back eighteen to 45 years old

Stabilization process extraordinary FEA competition in obstetrics and...

What a Disney Expert Wears to Disneyland

Lupus erythematosus: protect the skin, joints but also...

Covid vaccination obligation: the Constitutional Court publishes the...

Single allowance, the ACLI network for citizens (10/02/2023)

ADUC – Health – Article

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy