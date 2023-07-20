Juventus Considers Offering Vlahovic as Paris Delays Signing Decision

Juventus Delays Signing Players as Paris Considers Offer for Vlahovic

Live, July 20th – According to a report from the “Turin Sports Daily,” Juventus will not be signing any players in the next 10 days. Meanwhile, Paris is considering whether to make an offer for Dusan Vlahovic today.

Today marks a crucial day for Vlahovic’s future. Paris is contemplating whether to present an offer before Juventus departs for their American tour tomorrow. If there is no concrete action from Paris regarding Vlahovic before the plane takes off, the talented player will join Juventus in the United States.

The impending trip to the United States means that Juventus will not be making any signings for the next 10 days. As Giuentoli stated in his speech, the focus will be on potentially selling players in the coming days. Artur, Piazza, Pellegrini, and others are likely to leave the team in the near future. If Vlahovic is not sold, it will further complicate Juventus’ plans for new signings.

The situation remains uncertain, and fans are eagerly awaiting news regarding Vlahovic’s future. Will Paris make their move or will the striker head to the United States with the Juventus squad? Only time will tell.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

