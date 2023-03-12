The leadership of the Milan keep working for next season. One of the needs that has emerged is that of giving as a gift Pegs a new central defender. The use of the three-way line does not provide adequate replacements for the holders, given that kjaer no longer provides adequate certainty after the injury e Cage not fully convincing.

🔴⚫ Milan su Sildillia del Friburgo

For these reasons the Milan chose to bet on Sildillia. The Rossoneri would be very interested in the young centre-back born in 2002 Freiburg, rated as the right profile to complete the defence. Last Thursday, on the occasion of Juventus-Fribourg in the Europa League, a Rossoneri observer was present in the stands to monitor him more closely.

🆕 READ ALSO: The waltz of the benches has already begun: the next coaches of Juventus, Inter and Milan

⚪⚫ Marcus Thuram via Juventus, Inter from Barcellona

While the Juventus trained by Max Allegri works to try the comeback in the standings, waiting for the outcome of the appeal on the penalty, the club tries to plan for the future. According to the Spanish newspaper Sports world, Juventus e Barcelona they would be interested in Marcus Thuram. In fact, the French striker represents the opportunity par excellence for the next market, given the expiring contract.

Engage Thuram would mean making up for the departure of Of Maria and to the still uncertain future of Vlahovic, who is not certain of staying at Juventus. On the player for a while there is interest from Interwhich could thus be mocked.

⚽ Haaland, PSG are ready to make a crazy offer to buy him

Erling Haalandafter 3 seasons with the Borussia Dortmundlast summer landed at Manchester City: the society of Citizens he paid the 60 million release clause which linked the Norwegian striker to the German club.

Numbers and performances in hand, the price of Haaland’s tag is certainly constantly growing and in times like these, only a big name could think about buying it. Among these is the PSG which, as RMC Sport reports, he would be thinking about a monstrous offer. According to transfer market rumors, the Citizens are ready 197 million euros. The interest in Haaland stems from the fact that we want to create a project around Kylian Mbappe forming a duo with the two footballers currently considered the strongest in the world.