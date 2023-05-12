Juventus, here is Giuntoli’s plan for the relaunch

It now seems certain that Cristiano Giuntoli will be the new DS of Juventus. All that is missing is the official status of an investiture that is now on everyone’s lips. The current manager of Napoli will bring a new way of making more market. The Juventus of the future will in any case be more sustainable. The era of uncontrolled spending is over and the Old Lady will have to redo her look with young footballers who can also turn out to be economic affairs. It will be a revolution that will affect a large part of the squad. So let’s see what the new market strategies could be.

Koopmeiners to Juventus: 30%

Cristiano Giuntoli would like to bring Teun Koopmeiners at the Juventus. The Dutchman is a dot of the DS who has been following him since before he arrived in Bergamo. The real obstacle is represented by the request from Atalanta who value the player at 35 million euros. This is joined by the strong competition that comes from the Premier League, with Liverpool in the front row for the player. However, with some ad hoc sales (let’s not forget that the Bianconeri have Zakaria and McKennie on their starting list) this coup would be feasible.

Perez to Juventus: 30%

For the defence, the new name is that of Nehuen Perez. The Argentine from Udinese can play with three and four, but above all, both on the right and on the left of the central area. A flexible and young player who could do for Juventus. After hard seasons in Udine in which he has matured a lot, the player seems ready for the leap in quality. Giuntoli would like to take him to Turin to make him grow with Bremer, Gatti, Danilo and Bonucci. The valuation of him is around 20 million.

Kadioglu to Juventus: 20%

Giuntoli likes him a lot for the right-back role Ferdi Kadioglu. The Turk, born in 1999, costs around twenty million and is one of the emerging players in crescent-shaped football. Giuntoli has been following him for some time and his name had also been associated with Napoli. Fenerbahce are the same team from which Kim was signed last summer, so the manager already has a good relationship with the Turkish management, which could favor the deal.

Openda alla Juventus: 10%

For next season’s attack, the new name could be that of Analysts. The Belgian is also followed by Milan, but Giuntoli has been following him since before he landed in France. The price tag costs 20 million, an affordable figure. Openda is dragging Lens into the Champions League this season and could represent a good opportunity if the divorce from Vlahovic occurs in the summer.

Xavi Simons to Juventus: 10%

Another name that Giuntoli has been following for some time for the midfield is that of Xavi Simmons. The Dutchman has exploded this year in PSV and is a player with great potential. However, the competition is very strong for him and his valuation is close to 40 million. However, it’s a name that seems perfect for the new Juventus course because the boy has a very important talent. It is therefore to be believed that an attempt in this direction will have to be made.

