They found dead stifle on the road to Guacoche

On the afternoon of Thursday, May 11, the Cesar Environmental Forum denounced on social networks that they found a dead stifle on the road that connects Valledupar with Guacoche.

According to the public complaint, the animal had head injuries, classifying this as one more case of mistreated to the wild fauna.

“Today this adult specimen of Babilla of approx. 2 meters long and with wounds on the part of her head. Another case of abuse towards wildlife. It is urgent to strengthen environmental education in the territory!”, stated the group of animalists and environmentalists from the department of Cesar.

Likewise, the biologist of the Forum, Wilson Pérez Ascanio, pointed out that “unfortunately the wildlife strategy in the department, which was part of the RNR strategy, stopped operating 2 years ago. A shame. Corpocesar went from being a leader in this matter, to being relegated to addressing local cases”.