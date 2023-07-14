Title: Juventus Begins Process to Exit European Super League, Leaving Real Madrid and Barcelona Behind

Publication Date: July 13, 2023

In a surprising move, Italian football club Juventus has officially announced its intention to withdraw from the highly controversial European Super League. The decision to leave the project, which was founded on April 18, 2021, was declared by Juventus on June 6, setting the club apart from fellow founding members Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Today, after five weeks since their initial announcement, Juventus disclosed that they have commenced the process to exit the Super League. In their official statement, the club highlighted that talks have begun with Real Madrid and Barcelona, who had not previously revealed their intention to withdraw from the competition.

The Italian team explained that due to “differences on the interpretation of the agreements applicable to the Project,” they have taken the step to initiate the procedure to exit the European Super League. However, Juventus emphasized that the withdrawal can only be finalized with the prior consent of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and the other clubs involved in the Super League project in accordance with contractual provisions.

While Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona initially stood firm on their commitment to the Super League, pressure from fans, as well as opposition from governing bodies such as UEFA and FIFA, led to the remaining nine teams announcing their withdrawal even before the league got off the ground. This left Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona as the only clubs still determined to move forward with the controversial project.

Subsequently, the Super League initiated a legal battle against UEFA and FIFA, fearing potential sanctions on the affiliated clubs. The case is currently pending in the highest court of the European Union, with a decision awaited that may either support the institutions or prohibit the formation of leagues such as the Super League to prevent potential monopolies.

With Juventus’ definitive decision to exit the European Super League, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been left as the only remaining clubs in the battle to push the project forward. The future of the Super League remains uncertain, as the sporting world eagerly anticipates the court’s ruling and awaits further developments in the ongoing conflict between the clubs and governing bodies.

Overall, this latest development adds yet another twist to the captivating saga surrounding the European Super League, captivating fans and football enthusiasts worldwide as they closely follow the fast-evolving situation.

