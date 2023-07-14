The Mayor’s Office is between Roberto, Alejandro and me

Diana Rojas is convinced that the final fight for the mayoralty of Cali will be between three candidates: Roberto Ortiz, Alejandro Eder and her.

“It is what the polls show, what I feel on the street, which suggests the positive and negative image of the candidates, we are fighting for Mayor with two men who were already candidates in the previous elections; the renewal and the change will come with the candidacy that we are proposing to the citizens”, said the former councilor and independent pre-candidate.

In dialogue with Graffiti, Diana Rojas maintained that her decision is to go as far as the people of Cali want.

“The decision is to register as a candidate and go until the citizenship is accompanying my candidacy; We are finishing collecting 162,000 signatures, we are going to be registering the last week of July, and I feel that we are doing very well,” said Rojas.

The former councilwoman is convinced that this time, with her candidacy, Cali has for the first time real chances of electing its first female mayor, although she acknowledges that in some citizens her gender and youth generate some resistance.

“The hardest thing has been facing the fear of change in a city that has never had a woman as mayor and confronting some people who question whether a young woman can lead the city,” said Diana Rojas.

To those who question this, Rojas tells them: “I am the only candidate who meets the condition of having the experience of having been in the local administration and having been on the Council. This is not measured by number of years, but by the experience, knowledge and temper of the candidates”.

“I decided to work in the public sphere 17 years ago, I was a candidate for the Council when I was 18 years old and there I started my city process, to go to Cali, to go through civic, political and citizen processes, that is why those who believe they have me are wrong. What to get for my youth”, added the pre-candidate.

And Tulio what?

Since a photo of Diana Rojas with Tulio Gómez gave a lot to talk about this week, Graffiti asked the former councilor what she talked about with the businessman and possible candidate for Governor of Valle.

“The meeting with Tulio was a meeting in which we agreed that we have to unite to defeat corruption and politicking and we have to make a common front,” said the pre-candidate for Mayor of Cali…

Regarding the fuss that the image in question caused, Rojas replied:

“There are many scared politicians, and they should be scared, because the city won’t give four more years to be governed by corrupt people who have decided to steal it from them.”

Faced with the possibility of making a formula with Gómez, Rojas said: “The decision has to be Tulio’s, he has to decide first what he is going to do, I think he is a very valuable man, who generates that confidence in a person who without Being born in this city deeply loves Cali and the region.”

