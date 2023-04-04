A very heated Italian derby ends in a draw, on 1-1, especially in the final. In the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals, Juve got off to a better start and with Di Maria they nearly took the lead. Inter responds with Dimarcco and Brozovic. In the second half, the match was still balanced but unlocked by a diagonal from Cuadrado. In the recovery of Bremer’s hands in the area: penalty that Lukaku converts in the 94th minute. The Belgian, already booked, is sent off for an exaggerated celebration. Red at the end of the match also for Cuadrado and Handanovic

