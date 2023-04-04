Neither snow nor rain fell in Sombor.

Source: Mondo

Trees are falling under the weight of the snow, which has covered most of Serbia, some places have been left without electricity, and white snowflakes have completely bypassed Sombor. However, the weather is not spring in this city either. It was cold throughout the day, which would not be expected at the beginning of April.

The thermometer showed five degrees, but the subjective feeling said that it was much colder because of the wind that has been blowing continuously since last night.. Although meteorologists announced that it would rain in Sombor, the weather remained dry.

(MONDO/RTS)