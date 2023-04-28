Tuchel: I don’t know if I will watch Dortmund lose the championship initiative and strive for the remaining 15 points – yqqlm

Original title: Tuchel: I don’t know if I will watch Dortmund lose the championship initiative and strive for the remaining 15 points

Live broadcast, April 28th, at 21:30 on April 30th, Beijing time, in the 30th round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, Bayern will host Hertha Berlin at home. Before the game, Bayern coach Tuchel attended the press conference, and he talked about the current situation of the team.

About Hoeness visiting the training ground

Tuchel: “He just wanted to tell me who was going to play at the weekend (laughs). No, he just wanted to say hello, I will not reveal the content of the conversation.”

About team injuries

Tuchel: “Upamecano is injured, he has a muscle strain and will be out for about two weeks. Goretzka has a bruise on his knee but should be available. Koeman didn’t train today but should also be available. Playing, Choupo-Moting is not available.”

About 3 days off

Tuchel: “It was the right thing to do for all of us. We had two really good training sessions the day before yesterday and yesterday and our mood is where we want to be. Difficult but not hopeless , I think we’re ready.”

On the outside criticism of Sommer

Tuchel: “He’s a top professional and a great guy, friendly, polite and open. It’s not easy being a goalkeeper at Bayern. Sommer has had some bad luck lately, but he’s doing well. Handling these situations appropriately, we still have confidence in him.”

About when to start lineup planning for next season

Tuchel: “Next week we will start discussing this topic. At present, our daily work is still very busy. Of course, we communicate every day.”

About Hertha Berlin

Tuchel: “With the change of coach, Hertha Berlin has become unpredictable and that’s why we have all the more reason to focus completely on ourselves. Nothing is easy at the moment, the situation is very clear and we have to perform, Regardless of the opponent’s situation.”

With Choupo-Moting injured, why didn’t Tell start? Is it because of age or something else?

Tuchel: “There are some things, not just age, age is relatively unimportant, the question is, are you going to start him and put him under the pressure of being a savior? In this case, what we need more is More experienced players. There are other easier situations for an 18-year-old.”

“What’s happening now is that he doesn’t always score straight off the bench, so to get into the starting line-up you need to have a consistent path. From recent impressions, I’m not sure he’ll go straight into the line-up, But maybe on Sunday I’ll change my mind.”

About Championship Competition

Tuchel: “I don’t even know if I will watch Dortmund today, for us the situation is clear: things are no longer in our hands, now we have to get 15 points. It’s not too late to react , we need to perform and then hopefully we do enough.”

On Mazraoui complaining about lack of playing time

Tuchel: “I didn’t see the interview, I don’t know what he said. I also wish he had more playing time, everyone got our biggest support and then it was about their own competition. If only Five minutes, you need to perform in those 5 minutes. You always need to be at your best and perform, in every training session and in every game. Only then you can get better. It’s one thing to expect more game time, but it’s another to try to do it.”

