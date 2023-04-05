Home Sports Juventus-Inter, first leg of the Coppa Italia, finished 1-1
Juventus and Inter drew 1-1 in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg. In a long balanced match, the goals were scored in the last ten minutes: by Juan Cuadrado for Juventus and by Romelu Lukaku, from a penalty kick in the third minute of added time, for Inter.

In the final match, after the equalizing goal scored by Lukaku, there were some moments of confusion and nervousness between the teams which ended with the expulsions of Lukaku and Samir Handanovic for Inter and Cuadrado for Juventus.

The second leg will be played on Wednesday 26 April in Milan: the winner will qualify for the final in Rome, where they will meet the winner of the second semifinal, Cremonese-Fiorentina, whose first leg will be played on Wednesday evening.

