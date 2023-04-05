Four presumed members of the criminal gang ‘Los Caminantes’ were charged by the Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly contracting transporter services to move or move merchandise.

Once the drivers arrived at the agreed places, they were detained against their will and their vehicles were stolen.

The investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office also confirmed that the families of the victims of the robberies were contacted by telephone, apparently from the High and Medium Security Penitentiary of Valledupar, known as ‘La Tramacúa’.

In the calls, the interlocutors demanded large sums of money to release the truckers. The complaints received show that the detainees would be responsible for taking the valuables from the victims; like their bank cards to loot the accounts.

Likewise, the authorities determined that this organization had been committing crimes mainly in Cundinamarca, and it is presumed that they were doing the same in other regions of the country. One of the documented events occurred on November 22, 2022 when a man and his son were contacted to transport a load.

During the tour in the municipality of Villapinzón (Cundinamarca) they were approached by armed persons who stole their belongings, illegally withdrew 9 million pesos from their accounts and held them for two days. For his release they demanded the payment of 90 million. Prosecution A specialized prosecutor attached to the Gaula of the Cundinamarca Section charged the captured with the crimes of aggravated kidnapping extortion, aggravated qualified robbery; and manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms or accessories.

None of the charges were accepted by those investigated, who must comply with the measure of deprivation of liberty in a prison.

The defendants are Miguel Andrés Palacio González who was serving a custodial measure in his place of residence. This person would be the main link with detainees in the maximum and medium security prison in Valledupar. In addition, he has ongoing investigations for alleged extortion in Armenia (Quindío), Cali (Valle del Cauca) and Sogamoso (Boyacá).

Diana Giesel Almonacid Salamanca, Ana María Céspedes Ticora and Nicol Natalia Castro Aguirre are also being prosecuted, who would be in charge of collecting the money from the kidnapping of the victims.

These people were captured in Bogotá, Tierralta (Córdoba) and El Espinal (Tolima).

