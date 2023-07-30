Juventus, is Kessie approaching?

Franck Kessie like it very much Juventus. The Ivorian footballer, now out of Barcelona’s plans, is another of Allegri’s requests for next season. Pogba’s situation invites the black and whites to look around for a low-cost player with similar characteristics. Hence the idea of ​​the former Milan. Kessiè’s candidacy is not the only one for the creation of the new Juventus which, at the moment, is still experiencing a stalemate.

Vlahovic away from Juventus: 30%

Dusan Vlahovic PSG continues to be interested, but at the moment no offer has arrived in this regard. The Sports Courier speaks of a domino of attackers that should take Mbappè away from PSG and the Serbian in Paris. Even in this case, however, there are no substantial changes. LHowever, Al-Hilal has sent PSG a 300 million offer for Mbappè. If the deal goes through, there could soon be a French assault on number nine Juventus.

Church away from Juventus: 30%

Frederick Church is always outgoing Juventus. According to reports from the Gazzetta dello SportLiverpool and Newcastle are interested in the player. However, neither of them presented an offer. The valuation of the club is 50 million euros. At the moment there is a wait for someone to come forward, but there is no real negotiation.

Lukaku alla Juventus: 55%

Il Sports Courier, speaks of a pact between Luke and the Juventus which continues to hold. The Belgian would have refused yet another Arab offer and wants only the black and whites. Because of this, the club’s plans could change. In fact, Lukaku could arrive regardless of Vlahovic, placing other redundancies. The newspaper talks about Kean, Chiesa and even Milik, who has just been redeemed. The landing of the Belgian in Turin seems increasingly probable.

Kessiè at Juventus: 40%

Franck Kessie is the big dream of Juventus. Second tuttomercatoweb.com, the bianconeri would have been refused an initial loan offer with the right to buy from Barcelona. However, the parties continue to talk. The Spaniards would like to cash in immediately from the sale of the former Milan. The Old Lady cannot guarantee a major investment without placing redundancies. There already seems to be an agreement with the player for 6.5 million a year, but work still needs to be done to convince Barca.

Lindstrom alla Juventus: 20%

The last suggestive idea related to Juventus is that of Jesper Lindstrom. We are talking about a Danish winger born in 2000 from Eintracht Frankfurt. The player costs around 35 million and would already have an agreement with Juventus. The good relations with the German club could favor the negotiation, but it is still a last-minute deal that could materialize in the event of Chiesa’s farewell.

David Luciani

