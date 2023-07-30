in thousands in the square – Corriere TV

The rally in support of the soldiers who overthrew President Bazoum on 26 July.

Thousands of people gathered on Sunday July 30th in front of the French embassy in Niameyas part of the street demonstration taking place in the Nigerien capital in support of the soldiers who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July.

Some protesters removed the plaque reading “French Embassy in Niger”, before trampling it to the ground and replacing it with Russian and Nigerien flags. “Long live Putin”, “long live Russia”, “down with France”, the demonstrators shouted.

The French government condemned the violence before its embassy in Niamey and asked the authorities to guarantee its safety: “France will respond immediately and decisively in the event of an attack against its citizens,” said a statement from the Elysée .

July 30, 2023 – Updated July 30, 2023, 3:04 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

