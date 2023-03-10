Paul Pogba he was excluded from yesterday’s match against Freiburg after showing up late for training. The fact, in itself, is not a coincidence, given that the Frenchman is not the first player to incur such a punishment from Allegri. However, this episode joins others that do not speak in favor of Paul. From choosing not to have surgery to going skiing injured, the Juventus player has often ended up offside since his return. What was supposed to be an added value, in fact, was never available. For this reason, it is not excluded that player and club will part ways again in the summer.

Pogba away from Juventus: 50%

The contribution of Pogba it hasn’t been what we hoped so far. The Frenchman had returned to Turin with very different prospects, all of which have been disappointed so far. In addition to the situation relating to his physical conditions, Juventus are also reflecting on the player’s behaviour, too often judged unsuitable. For this reason, despite the denials on both sides, a new farewell could be envisaged in June. Much will also depend on how the black and white season ends, but it is clear that the Frenchman has so far been disappointing and getting rid of his heavy contract could be an option in the summer.

Frattesi to Juventus: 40%

The Juventus insists on David Frattesi. The midfielder represents next summer’s big goal. Sassuolo continues to ask for 35 million for him, but the Juventus club is trying to find the right deal. At the moment, the well-known judicial events weigh on the negotiation, however the club continues to work on this track because the player has given his willingness to remain even without cups. At the moment the bianconeri are playing against Roma, the club where Frattesi grew up and where he would like to return.

Igor at Juventus: 30%

For the defence, Juventus is back up Igor. The Brazilian is considered the ideal profile to reinforce the rearguard, not only because he has important physical qualitiesbut also for being left-handed. Relations with the purple company are always conflicting, but in recent years they have produced various deals, so this time too the deal could go through. Igor is currently valued at twenty million.

From Paul to Juventus: 20%

According to rumors from Spain, the Juventus will make an attempt to get to Rodrigo DePaul in summer. The Argentine is not happy in Madrid with Simeone and would push for a change of scenery. Juventus are looking for a quality player who can give more ideas and solutions to the maneuver. The bianconeri have never hidden their preference for the former Udinese player and next summer they will give it a try. For its part, Atletico could also open up to a loan deal with a conditional redemption obligation.

Tierney to Juventus: 20%

For the role of left-back, the name of Kieran Tierney. The Scottish full-back from Arsenal, born in 1997, would have been offered for the English press as a counterpart in exchange for Locatelli. Juventus, in truth, has no intention of selling the midfielder, but they are really interested in the full-back. Tierney hasn’t found much space this season and in the summer he could leave, which is why the bianconeri remain vigilant.

