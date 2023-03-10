Home World Bob Dylan, “phone free show” tour in eight Spanish cities
American musician, songwriter, singer, and poet Bob Dylan has announced a series of twelve concerts in various Spanish locations in June 2023, on the occasion of their international tour “Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour”. It will be in June of this year.

The referential artist Bob Dylanalso awarded with a Nobel Prize for Literature for the lyrics of his songs, has announced his upcoming performances in Spain next June, in which his thirty-ninth studio album “Rough And Rowdy Ways” will have a big role.

The American began his tour “Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour” on November 2, 2021 in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) and plans to extend it until 2024. Within this tour, Dylan will offer up to a total of twelve concerts throughout the country. And it should be noted that these concerts are “phone free show”, which means that phones will not be allowed in the hall during the concert. Tickets for all dates can be purchased from March 15 at 10 in the morning through bobdylan.com y riffmusic.es.

June Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour Dates

Madrid – Botanical Nights – June 7 and 8
Seville – FIBES – June 10 and 11
Granada – Generalife Theater – June 13
Alicante – Bullring – June 15
Huesca – Bullring – June 17
Donostia – Kursaal Auditorium – June 19 and 20
Logroño – Palacio Deportes de la Rioja – June 21
Barcelona – Gran Teatre Liceu – June 23 and 24

