The referential artist Bob Dylanalso awarded with a Nobel Prize for Literature for the lyrics of his songs, has announced his upcoming performances in Spain next June, in which his thirty-ninth studio album “Rough And Rowdy Ways” will have a big role.

The American began his tour “Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour” on November 2, 2021 in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) and plans to extend it until 2024. Within this tour, Dylan will offer up to a total of twelve concerts throughout the country. And it should be noted that these concerts are “phone free show”, which means that phones will not be allowed in the hall during the concert. Tickets for all dates can be purchased from March 15 at 10 in the morning through bobdylan.com y riffmusic.es.

June Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour Dates

Madrid – Botanical Nights – June 7 and 8

Seville – FIBES – June 10 and 11

Granada – Generalife Theater – June 13

Alicante – Bullring – June 15

Huesca – Bullring – June 17

Donostia – Kursaal Auditorium – June 19 and 20

Logroño – Palacio Deportes de la Rioja – June 21

Barcelona – Gran Teatre Liceu – June 23 and 24