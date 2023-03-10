Home Business Balneari, the Council of State rejects the extension of the concessions of the Meloni government.
ROMA – The Council of State intervenes once again on the bathing establishments. AND rejects the Meloni government: no extensions can be foreseen, the concessions expire on December 31st of this year and must be put out to tender. There sentence 2192 of March 1, filed yesterday, deals a severe blow to the rules introduced in Parliament in the Milleproroghe decree, which has become a law that extends tenders and concessions to December 31, 2024, which can be extended “for objective reasons” to the end of 2025.

