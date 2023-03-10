Yes, even in our homes we must remain careful (and safe). Especially in the kitchen. There are many and different utensils with which we cook every day but which harm our health without even realizing it. Mario Sanchezfood technologist and science communicator, highlighted which are the major problems and how to remedy them.

Wooden utensils, the table and trays for storing food in the fridge can hide many dangers. Of course, our mothers and grandmothers never questioned their use, but perhaps the time has come to do so if we listen to the solid arguments of professionals such as food technologist and science communicator Mario Sánchez.

What to avoid in the kitchen

1- Avoid using wooden kitchen utensils.

Sánchez explains that wood is a porous material and accumulates dirt that is very difficult to remove with a simple scrub, no matter how hard you try. This does not happen with plastic or silicone utensils. In this way, wooden objects accumulate bacteria that we do not see but which can make us ill. The expert explains:

«Wooden spoons may look clean but have small holes inside that easily absorb food juices/liquids and dirt in general. Cleaning them is very complicated and it is very difficult to completely remove the dirt». The same goes for chopping boards, forks and other wooden utensils: they are the ideal habitat for pathogenic bacteria.

2 – Use other materials

The Spanish expert suggests separating the foods in the refrigerator and using polypropylene or plastic trays with different colors: “In this way, we can use each of them for a different type of food and avoid cross-contamination”. For Sánchez it is essential not to mix “raw and cooked foods, such as meat, fish and above all chicken, with vegetables that we will not cook, such as tomatoes for salad”. Plastic is also an advantage, because today there is a wide range of utensils made from this material that can be washed at high temperatures without damage, thus extending their life. The same goes for plastic or silicone chopping boards, which therefore guarantee greater hygiene, to the benefit of our health.

3 – Wash and clean the table (always)

According to Sánchez, using the same table for cooking and eating is not optimal for hygiene. You should use two different worktops or in any case clean the table every time and with the right products. “In this way” – explains the expert “serious food poisoning is avoided”.