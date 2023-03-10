Although the game was only released for one week during this period, the company’s president Yosuke Matsuda (who will step down in June) said that the review of “Burning Land” was “very challenging”, “However, this The game’s action has also received positive feedback, including parkour and combat capabilities, so its results will enhance our development capabilities for other future games.”

“That said, sales for this game have been sluggish, and while the performance of new titles in February and March will be the ultimate determining factor, we see considerable downside risk to our fiscal 2023 earnings.”

Matsuda also addressed the year-over-year decline in net sales of the HD Gaming (Game Remastered) sub-sector. While “the release of major titles a year ago created a challenging hurdle,” he revealed that “many of the new small and mid-sized titles we launched this year did not perform as well as we expected.” While not specifying, But some games that fall into this category include DioField breaking latest news, Profile: Elysium, Harvestella, Star Rider VI: Divine Force, Dragon Quest Treasure, and more.