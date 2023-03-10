Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Migraine, headache, cervical? From today comes the OK from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a nasal spray that acts in a few minutes, the first…

Migraine, headache, cervical? From today comes the ok from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a nasal spray that acts in a few minutes, the first fast-acting drug against migraine in adults. According to reports from Pfizer, the spray Zavegepant could offer “fast-acting relief” from migraine, expanding treatment options for the millions who suffer from this often debilitating condition.

What is it about

Acute treatments aim to stop or reduce symptoms once a migraine attack is already underway, including vision, nausea, and sensitivity to light or sound.

Data from late-stage clinical trials published in February suggest that Zavegepant can provide rapid pain relief in as little as 15 minutes – while other treatments can take two hours to take effect – and help address other bothersome symptoms associated with headaches. .

Zavegepant is part of a class of emerging drugs called calcitonin gene-linked peptide inhibitors: it is the third migraine treatment of its type to gain FDA approval and the first to be offered as a nasal spray; it will be a boon to the many migraine sufferers who have difficulty taking medication by mouth due to symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.

The approval “marks a significant turning point”, especially for people who “need to be free from pain and prefer alternative options to oral medicationssaid Angela Hwang, president of Pfizer’s global biopharmaceutical division.

Read the full article

on The Messenger