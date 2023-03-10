Home Health Migraine? The green light arrives for the first fast-acting nasal spray. Here’s what the benefits are
Health

Migraine? The green light arrives for the first fast-acting nasal spray. Here’s what the benefits are

by admin
Migraine? The green light arrives for the first fast-acting nasal spray. Here’s what the benefits are

Migraine, headache, cervical? From today comes the OK from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a nasal spray that acts in a few minutes, the first…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

Migraine, headache, cervical? From today comes the ok from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a nasal spray that acts in a few minutes, the first fast-acting drug against migraine in adults. According to reports from Pfizer, the spray Zavegepant could offer “fast-acting relief” from migraine, expanding treatment options for the millions who suffer from this often debilitating condition.

What is it about

Acute treatments aim to stop or reduce symptoms once a migraine attack is already underway, including vision, nausea, and sensitivity to light or sound.

See also  Many do not use it but this spice is very useful against infections and halitosis

Data from late-stage clinical trials published in February suggest that Zavegepant can provide rapid pain relief in as little as 15 minutes – while other treatments can take two hours to take effect – and help address other bothersome symptoms associated with headaches. .

Zavegepant is part of a class of emerging drugs called calcitonin gene-linked peptide inhibitors: it is the third migraine treatment of its type to gain FDA approval and the first to be offered as a nasal spray; it will be a boon to the many migraine sufferers who have difficulty taking medication by mouth due to symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.

The approval “marks a significant turning point”, especially for people who “need to be free from pain and prefer alternative options to oral medicationssaid Angela Hwang, president of Pfizer’s global biopharmaceutical division.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Garden Therapy: what it is and why start...

Cannavacciuolo breaks the silence and doesn’t send them...

Bamboo toothbrush without plastic: The alternative is so...

March is Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month (10/03/2023)

Inexpensive design ideas for a cozy lounge

I BRING – Greetings – News – GERMANY

Health ticket, if you’re this age you don’t...

The big long Covid check – who is...

Fibromyalgia, +15% in the ‘post-Covid’. 2 million affected...

Eutin attracts with the castle on the lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy