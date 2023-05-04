Juventus moves, new contacts for Milinkovic-Savic

In home Juventus working on two fronts: Allegri and the field team, looking for a place in Champions League and of the victories ofEuropa League; the management in key transfer market. And precisely in this sense, in the last few hours, a track that by now seemed dormant has reopened.

⚪⚫ Juventus come back strong on Milinkovic-Savic

As reported by The messengerthe Juventus would forcefully reconnect the contacts to get to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. In the last two weeks, the Juventus club would have contacted Kezmanthe player’s attorney of the Lazio. Serbian hasn’t renewed yet, and is in expiring in 2024. However, the sergeant promised the president lot which would not go away at parameter zero. That’s why that of Juventusthis summer, will have to be a reasonable offer.

The proposal of 25 million who has the Juventus club in mind will certainly not satisfy the Biancoceleste president, who would like at least 40. Despite the off-field problems, the Old Lady is back in the running for the Serbian, also on the strength of the fateful missed offers of 40 million that were supposed to come from Arsenal e Newcastle.

🆕 READ ALSO: Milan, axis with Toulouse for the attack?

⚫🔵 Cuadrado doesn’t renew his contract, idea for Inter?

On the other hand, those who seem to have reached the end of their cycle in black and white are John Square. The Colombian winger, after a season in chiaroscuro, it seems did not reach agreement with the management for the renewal of the contract expiring in June. So he will free himself on a free transfer and will leave Juventus to look for a new accommodation.

And that doesn’t mean he can’t still be in Serie A: Marotta think about it for l’Interwhere he could give his contribution on the wing in Inzaghi’s 3-5-2.