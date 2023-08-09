the first Wear OS smartwatch with UWB Technology

Google is currently developing the next chapter of the Galaxy Pixel Watch, a continuation that could lead to innovations both from the point of view of the hardware and the suppliers involved. The anticipated Google Pixel Watch 2 could be ready for launch later this year and, intriguingly enough, could be the first Wear OS-based smartwatch to introduce Ultra Wide Band (UWB) technology, thus surpassing even Samsung in this direction.

The upcoming launch of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is imminent and it brings with it promises of subtle but significant improvements over its previous counterpart. According to the latest rumors, the focus is on an optimized processor, an improved display and cutting-edge features such as UWB technology.

The original Google Pixel Watch caught the eye with its sleek design and advanced features, but left room for refinements, especially when it comes to battery life. The upcoming Pixel Watch 2 represents Google’s renewed commitment to the smartwatch market, aiming to build on the qualities of its predecessor and fix any shortcomings.

Second a recent report from the Android Authoritybased on information from sources inside Google, has made progress in correcting the deficiencies found in the previous model.

A new level of processing power

Technical specifications

Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, quattro core Cortex A-53 a 1,7 GHz, GPU Adreno 702

Drums:

306mAh (4% increase over previous model)

Display:

1.2 inch OLED screen, 384 x 384 resolution, made by Samsung

Operating system:

Wear OS 4 (based on Android 13), support for continuous updates

UWB technology:

NXP SR100T UWB module (for precise device tracking and digital car key support)

Variants:

LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity

Custom coprocessor:

Based on NXP chip, similar to the first generation Pixel Watch coprocessor

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and an improved battery

The Pixel Watch 2 will ditch the previous Exynos 9110 chipset in favor of the more powerful and efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1. This processor boasts four Cortex A-53 cores at 1.7GHz and a more advanced Adreno 702 GPU. It will be joined by a custom coprocessor based on an NXP chip.

Google will offer the Pixel Watch 2 in two versions, with LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity, called “Eos” and “Aurora”. The new chip is expected to result in increased energy efficiency, suggesting improvements in battery life.

While the first generation Pixel Watch sported a 294mAh battery, the Pixel Watch 2 will be powered by a 306mAh battery, representing a modest 4% increase. Previous reports suggested the upcoming device could hold a charge for two days, thanks to the more power-efficient chip and power-saving features turned on.

UWB sul Pixel Watch 2

One of the highlights of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is the integration of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, thanks to the NXP SR100T UWB module. This cutting-edge technology opens the door to new opportunities, such as precise device location, in line with Google’s efforts to improve its Find My Device service, and even support for its in-house object tracker.

The UWB feature could revolutionize the user experience by acting as a digital key to the car and supporting different car brands, as well as enabling smooth transfer of media content to UWB-enabled devices, such as a Pixel tablet or Nest speaker.

Display improvements

The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to feature a 1.2-inch OLED screen with 384 x 384 resolution, manufactured by Samsung. This screen will replace the previous one provided by BOE for the first Pixel Watch. While retaining some slim bezels, the new panel could enable power-saving features and higher brightness.

Software and Updates

The Pixel Watch 2 will be equipped with Wear OS 4, based on Android 13. This smartwatch will be the first ever to support continuous updates. The operating system will update in the background, allowing your device to run the previous version until you reboot, at which time it will upgrade to the latest version. This will result in higher storage usage, but will ensure an uninterrupted user experience.

