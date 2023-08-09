Home » Udinese – From the arrival of Samardzic to the return of the flame for Tucu / Matchday
World

Udinese – From the arrival of Samardzic to the return of the flame for Tucu / Matchday

by admin
Udinese – From the arrival of Samardzic to the return of the flame for Tucu / Matchday

Serbian footballer Lazar Samardzic is ready for his new experience in the black and blue. At the same time the return of the Tucu is approaching

Crossed destinies for two of the most important players of all last season. On the one hand we have Lazar Samardzic who is now a betrothed of the black and blue society of Milan, while on the other hand there could be the return of the captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. Their future seems to be more connected than ever in these days and we will see if the arrival of the Argentine footballer will actually take off in the next few hours or will remain a dream linked to a possible occasion. The fact remains that the former Watford hasn’t signed for any team yet and is less than two weeks away from the start of the championship without a team or at least the semblance of a new company.

We remind you that in these hours it has returned the offer to the sender which the agent Federico Pastorello had delivered to him. Besiktas had offered a two-year deal with a possible extension for a third year at practically two million net per season. An excellent contract that would have even allowed him to play in the next Conference League. As of today though the chest of drawers of the River Plate he is still training in the city of Udine and consequently the third marriage between the parties really seems to be possible.

Closing the deal

In these hours in Rome, the Italian footballer is carrying out all the usual medical examinations Giovanni Fabian. Tomorrow the final official announcement should arrive on all social channels. We’ll see if the former Reggina player will actually be able to shoulder the legacy of Serbian talent or it will also take the help of a new addition like Roberto Pereyra. The moment of truth is approaching and in the next few hours we will find out what will be the choice of the player and above all of the club managed by the Pozzos. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. The telenovela Samardzic ends <<

August 9, 2023 (change August 9, 2023 | 19:56)

© breaking latest news

