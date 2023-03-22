“Today, March 21, is the International Day for the elimination of racial discrimination. A topic that has always been relevant to the Juventuswhich in the last decade has given rise to structured programs with a very specific objective: to create awareness and give the new generations the necessary tools to deal with the subject with the right awareness”. With a note on its official profiles, Juventus has announced the release of the second season of the podcast “On Race”. “Eight years ago – reads the note – in fact, thanks to the support of the Club, the academic publication “Colour? What Colour?”, a report that concretely analyzes the typical racist phenomena belonging to the world of football. In 2020 the next step: the evolution and revolution of the “Un Calcio al Razzismo” project, proposed in its new guise as a free school course for secondary schools and dedicated to the themes: racism, labels, stereotypes, discrimination and, starting from this school year, beyond the limit of prejudice on disability”.

“In 2021 Juventus wanted to get involved further, this time in an even more innovative way for a football club: by launching a podcast dedicated to the racial issue, dedicating the necessary examination to this phenomenon. In fact, it is not by avoiding or eliminating the word race that the problem of racism is resolved. The first season of “Sulla Razza” – by and edited by Nadeesha Uyangoda, Nathasha Fernando and Maria Catena Mancuso – created thanks to the support of Juventus saw the development, episode by episode, of a path structured around 12 words. Putting language at the center we wanted to translate words belonging to the Anglo-Saxon world that express typical daily racist attitudes but which do not find the right name in the Italian context except at an academic level.An edition that made headlines and arrived in the short list at the Pod Awards 2021 in the two categories Diversity and Disclosure”.

“Today the first two installments of the second season of “Sulla Razza” – concludes the note – Similar structure but new interesting keywords at the center of the new ten episodes. A renewed season in terms of contents and look, which sees new partners alongside the project: the podcast, again edited by Nadeesha Uyangoda Maria Catena Mancuso and Nathasha Fernando and created thanks to Juventus this year was produced was produced by OnePodcast and will be distributed on the main platforms”.