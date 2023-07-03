Juventus, Pogba is already at work: his return to Turin is anticipated

After the last disappointing season, punctuated by injuries, the French midfielder has already returned to work, as evidenced by the photos he posts on Instagram. Between intense sessions and targeted training sessions, he wants to get in shape on July 10, the starting date of the black and white training camp. Meanwhile, after the holidays in Miami, he was the first to return to Continassa

Pogback. The fans have been waiting for him, waiting for him, waiting for him. He is the first Juve reinforcement to come, and it is no coincidence that he is also the first to glide over Continassa in these first hours of July, after weeks spent in Miami, eager to meet the new season.

Well in advance to try to make up for lost time, and lay the foundations for a season that he wants – strongly – to be different from the one just ended, in which he was only on the pitch for 161 minutes between the league, Europa League and Coppa Italia . Zero goals, only 1 assist and 10 total appearances. Too little for someone like him. There’s a date circled in red on the calendar: July 10, the start of the rally, which he wants to get to in better shape than ever.

His Instagram page from the day the season ended is filled with shots of intense sessions and targeted workouts. Because Paul knows that this time he can’t miss the new season.

